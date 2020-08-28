Fire spreads from camp trailer, destroys home at Crooked River Ranch

Fire

Propane tanks exploded, causing blaze to ignite roof

CROOKED RIVER RANCH, Ore. (KTVZ) – A fire that began in a camp trailer Friday on Crooked River Ranch spread to and heavily damaged a nearby home, officials said.

Crooked River Ranch Fire & Rescue was called around 11:15 a.m. to a property in the 9000 block of Southwest Panorama Road, Fire Chief Harry Ward said. The residents were in the home, smelled something burning and discovered the trailer fire.

“It had some propane tanks that exploded, and some of that hit the house,” Ward said, igniting a fire in the attic and roof.

The fire also heavily damaged the pickup truck the trailer was attached to, parked beside a fence about 25 feet from the home, the fire official said.

The home is likely a total loss, due to the extensive roof damage, Ward said, but most of the residents’ property in the home is salvageable.

There were no injuries. Other agencies were called in to use foam and prevent any wildland extension of the fire, Ward said.