Tumalo garage goes up in flames; firefighters stop its spread

Fire

(Update: Tumalo Road reopens)

No injuries reported; cause under investigation

TUMALO, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A detached garage on Tumalo Road was destroyed by a fire Tuesday afternoon that sent up a black smoke plume and spread to adjacent trees and brush before crews stopped it.

Bend Fire & Rescue crews were dispatched around 2:45 p.m. to the reported structure fire in the 21000 block of Tumalo Road, west of Highway 97, Battalion Chief Trish Connolly said.

The arrived to find the detached two-car garage fully ablaze, with flames spreading to nearby trees and brush and threatening an RV, vehicles and a home.

Connolly said crews made an aggressive attack on the fire, holding it to the garage and preventing its spready to the vehicles or residence.

Mutual-aid assistance was requested from the Redmond and Cloverdale fire departments, as well as U.S. Forest Service crews.

Tumalo Road was closed until about 4:30 p.m. between 85th Street and Half Mile Lane.

The fire was controlled before 3:40 p.m. as crews continued to extinguish hot spots and check the area for any fire that may have spotted to nearby vegetation.

There were no injuries reported. The cause of the fire was under investigation.