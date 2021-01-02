Woman dies in Seaside house fire

Fire

SEASIDE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A woman was killed in a two-alarm fire that engulfed a two-story home in Seaside on Friday, officials said.

Dispatchers got a call just before 5 p.m. of the structure fire in the 700 block of Seventh Avenue in the coastal community.

Seaside Fire & Rescue arrived to find the home fully engulfed. They called for mutual aid on the scene from several nearby fire departments.

Firefighters entered the home on their primary search and quickly found the decesased woman, the only occupant of the home.

The blaze was contained to the one home and did not spread to other nearby homes or prompt evacuations.

The woman's name and likely cause of the fire is expected to be released after the initial investigation is concluded.