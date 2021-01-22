Skip to Content
Heater sparks tent fire in southern Bend

Bend Deputy Fire Marshal Cindy Kettering says a heater sparked a tent fire off Mahogany Street in southern Bend late Friday morning. It may have been a malfunction, or combustibles too close to it.

