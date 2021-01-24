Early-morning fire destroys barn northwest of Redmond

Fire

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A barn was destroyed by a fire northwest of Redmond early Sunday morning, officials said.

Redmond Fire & Rescue crews were called out around 2:40 a.m. to an address in the 5300 block of Northwest Irwin Lane, Battalion Chief Garrick Terry said.

They arrived to find a 20-by-20-foot barn on fire, already having collapsed before the first firefighters arrived, Terry said.

No animals were in the barn, which was storing about 20 bales of hay, he added.

Hose lines were deployed to protect a nearby horse trailer and RV, but the trailer was damaged.

Crews were on scene for about two hours, extinguishing the fire. Losses to the building and contents were estimated at $25,000.

Terry said the cause of the fire was under investigation.