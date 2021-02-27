Fire causes $900,000 damage to Black Butte Ranch home

Fire

Neighbor reported blaze; unoccupied home was undergoing major addition

BLACK BUTTE RANCH, Ore. (KTVZ) – A neighbor who heard loud popping noises from an unoccupied house next door saw flames from his window and called in a stubborn fire Friday night that caused $900,000 damage to a Black Butte Ranch home undergoing a major addition, officials said.

Black Butte Ranch Fire District firefighters responded just after 9 p.m. to the reported fire at a home in the 70400 block of Linnaea Borealis, Deputy Fire Chief Dave Phillips said.

The home is owned by a Portland couple and was in the final stages of a major addition, Phillips said.

Firefighters arrived within 10 minutes and found heavy fire coming from the home’s three-car garage and a living area directly above the garage, he said.

A total of 26 firefighters and four engines responded, including firefighters from the Sisters-Camp Sherman and Cloverdale fire districts, Phillips said. Other support was provided by Central Electric Cooperative, Black Butte Ranch maintenance and utilities and Bend Fire & Rescue, which provided “move-up” coverage to the area with an engine and medic unit.

One minor injury was reported. Phillips said the home was left uninhabitable by the fire, which caused $900,000 damage, according to an initial estimate.

Phillips said the cause of the fire is under investigation, assisted by the Oregon Office of State Fire Marshal, but added that it’s not believed to be intentional or suspicious.

“I am very proud of the efforts and teamwork of all three fire agencies to stop the progression of a well-seated fire in difficult winter conditions," Phillips said in a news release. “Getting sustained water flow onto the fire quickly helped to slow the progress of the fire into the living areas and bought time for additional firefighters to arrive on the scene and assist with extinguishment and overhaul.”