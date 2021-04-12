One person killed in late-night Terrebonne RV fire

Fire

Was being used as full-time residence, official says

TERREBONNE, Ore. (KTVZ) – One person died in an overnight RV fire in Terrebonne, Redmond fire officials said.

Redmond firefighters and Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies responded to a reported structure fire shortly after midnight in the 600 block of Northwest Wilcox Avenue, Redmond Deputy Fire Marshal Clara Butler said.

They arrived to find a 30-foot RV trailer ablaze and flames threatening nearby structures, Butler said. Firefighters protected the exposures and put out the fire.

During overhaul operations, firefighters confirmed one person had perished in the fire, Butler said. The RV trailer was being used as a full-time residence, she added.

The cause of the fire was under investigation, Butler said.

Mutual-aid assistance was provided by Crooked River Ranch Fire & Rescue and the Oregon State Fire Marshal’s Office, along with the sheriff’s office.