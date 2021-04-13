High winds spread Tumalo burn barrel fire; shed destroyed, resident cited

Fire

Oregon Dept. of Forestry sees nearly three times usual early-season fires

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – High winds Tuesday spread a burn barrel fire in Tumalo to a shed that was destroyed as a result, also prompting a citation for the resident who started it, Bend Fire & Rescue officials said.

Crews responded around 11:45 a.m. to the fire in the 20900 block of Hicrest Place, Battalion Chief Trish Connolly said.

Crews found the outbuilding on fire, but not threatening any nearby structures, she said. The fire was quickly extinguished, without the need to call in more resources.

An investigation found the burn barrel caused the blaze, which caused about $5,000 in losses.

The occupant was cited for burning on a day when outdoor burning was closed in the Bend and Redmond areas due to high winds.

Connolly said Bend Fire & Rescue wans to remind residents that every time before burning, they should call the burn line to ensure burning is open. Burning will be shut down any time winds are predicted to be above 20 mph.

The blaze occurred on the same day the Oregon Department of Forestry advised that it's been a troublesome spring, with nearly three times the typical number of early-season fires, many of them from backyard debris burns.

As of Tuesday, 70 fires have burned 402 acres on Oregon Department of Forestry-protected lands, 40 of which came from debris burning that accounted for 154 acres. The 10-year average for all fires is 24 fires for 225 acres.

While fire season has not officially started, experts say to watch the conditions and not the calendar.

“Just because fire season has not been declared does not mean fire danger does not exist,” said ODF Fire Prevention Coordinator Tom Fields. “The window of opportunity to clean up around homes and dispose of woody debris in a safe manner is narrowing each year. Now is the time to reassess and wait for better conditions.”

Fields says that if burning is your choice of debris disposal, the window to burn this spring may already be closed and that it may be best to wait until late fall or winter to burn debris safely. When conditions warrant, follow these simple steps.

Place yard debris in an open area away from structures, trees and power lines.

Create small piles (4’ x 4’) to better manage the burn.

Cover portions of piles with polyethylene plastic (landscape material) to keep a portion dry for lighting later (preferably in late fall or winter).

When conditions improve, check with your local fire agency for any regulations in place.

Never burn under windy conditions.

To maintain containment, create a perimeter around the pile at a minimum of 3 feet, scraped clear to bare mineral soil.

Keep a shovel and charged hose nearby to manage the burn.

Make sure the pile is dead out before leaving.

Return periodically over several weeks to make sure the pile is still out: No heat, no smoke.

Stay informed by visiting local fire agency, protective association and ODF web pages as well as Keep Oregon Green and Office of the Oregon State Fire Marshal.