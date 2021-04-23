Late-night fire destroys log home in Squaw Creek Canyon Estates; no injuries

Fire

Losses estimated at $700,000; cause under investigation

SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) – A fire late Thursday night destroyed a log home in the Squaw Creek Canyon Estates subdivision northeast of Sisters but caused no injuries, officials said.

Crews with the Sisters-Camp Sherman Fire District was dispatched shortly after 11 p.m. to a reported house fire in the 17500 block of Mountain View Road, arriving to find the home consumed by flames, Public Information Officer Julie Spor said Friday.

The homeowner was home at the time, heard a strange noise and soon realized the house was on fire, calling 911. The fire caused no injuries, Spor said, but firefighters were challenged by extreme heat, venting propane tanks and exploding ammunition.

Firefighters staged a defensive attack due to the state of the fire. Damages to the home and attached garage were estimated at $700,000. A detached shop was unaffected by the blaze.

Embers from the fire started two small brush fires in the Whychus Creek Canyon. Oregon Department of Forestry personnel responded and put them out.

The cause of the fire was under investigation by the Oregon Office of State Fire Marshal and Oregon State Police.

Sisters-Camp Sherman Fire District sent 11 emergency vehicles, while five additional units came from the Coverdale Fire District and one from the Black Butte Ranch Fire Department, for a total of 30 personnel, along with Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies.