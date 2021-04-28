Potential above-average fire season on the way

Fire

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- As Central Oregon fire officials begin preparation with prescribed burns around the region to reduce fuels and mitigate risk, one thing is clear: Fire season is fast approaching.

After last summer's devastating wildfires, officials are cautioning that this year's season could be just as bad or worse, given the drought conditions in Central Oregon.

