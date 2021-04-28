Skip to Content
Potential above-average fire season on the way

OSU
Fall 2020 wildfire impacts in Oregon were devastating, wide-ranging

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- As Central Oregon fire officials begin preparation with prescribed burns around the region to reduce fuels and mitigate risk, one thing is clear: Fire season is fast approaching.

After last summer's devastating wildfires, officials are cautioning that this year's season could be just as bad or worse, given the drought conditions in Central Oregon.

Jack Hirsh is speaking with John Saltenberger, the Fire Weather Program manager for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in Portland. He'll have a full report starting on NewsChannel 21 Fox @ 4.

