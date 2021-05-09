Late-night fire destroys SW Redmond duplex unit; no injuries

Fire

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A fire late Saturday night destroyed one unit of a southwest Redmond duplex, but firefighters were able to limit damage to the adjoining unit, officials said Sunday.

Redmond Fire & Rescue units were called just before midnight to the reported attic fire at a duplex in the 1700 block of Southwest Metolius Avenue, Battalion Chief Ken Brown said.

No one was home in either duplex at the time of the fire, Brown said.

Arriving crews saw flames coming through the roof of the unit, established a water supply, deployed hose lines and attacked the blaze, while others searched the second duplex unit to make sure no one was inside.

Once the fire was knocked down, firefighters began extensive overhaul on the unit, which was a total loss, and salvage work on the other unit, which sustained minor smoke and water damage.

There were no reported injuries, Brown said, but a cat was missing. The fire caused an estimated $175,000 in losses to the building and contents.

The cause of the fire was under investigation, with a team beginning operations Sunday morning.

Mutual-aid assistance was provided by Bend Fire & Rescue, Cloverdale Fire, Pacific Power and Redmond Police, Brown said.