Pair of suspicious fires destroy RVs at campsites on BLM land east of La Pine

Fire

Flames had spread to wildland, toward community

La PINE, Ore. (KTVZ) – Deschutes County and federal authorities are investigating a pair of suspicious fires Sunday morning that destroyed a pair of RVs at two campsites on federal land east of La Pine, spreading into the wildland and toward the community for a time, a fire official said.

La Pine Rural Fire Protection District firefighters responded around 5:40 a.m. to the two dispersed campsites on federal BLM land east of Drafter Road and north of Rosland Road, Fire Chief Mike Supkis said.

Ten firefighters with two engines and two water tenders responded to several smoke columns reported east of La Pine, in an area of several dispersed campsites and abandoned vehicles, Supkis said.

They found the two burning, unoccupied RVs about a quarter-mile apart, fully involved and spreading into the wildlife and toward the city, he said.

Access to the sites proved difficult, but fire crews were helped by cooler early-morning temperatures and calm winds. They were able to contain both firs within an hour.

Both RVs were destroyed, Supkis said, and there were no known injuries.

The fires were deemed suspicious, and federal Central Oregon Fire Management Service crews were called to monitor and investigate. Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies also were on scene to help find the fires and begin the investigation, Supkis said.