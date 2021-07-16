‘It was rippin’: Fire heavily damages two homes south of downtown Bend

Fire

Third neighboring home has minor damage; residents escape, no injuries; cause under investigation

(Update: Details from fire official, video)

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A fire heavily damaged two neighboring homes and caused minor damage to a third south of downtown Bend Friday afternoon, also spreading to a fence, trees and power lines before crews could stop it, an official said. Bond Street and others in the Old Town area were closed for hours as a result.

No injuries were reported from the fire, which was reported shortly after noon at a home in the 600 block of Northwest Florida Avenue, near Bond Street, Deputy Fire Marshal Cindy Kettering said.

Crews arrived to find two neighboring homes on fire, along with a burning fence, trees and power lines, she said.

“It was rippin,’” Kettering said of the fire, noting that it “put up a very visible smoke column from across town. When we got here, there were two homes on fire, with not a long of distance between them, and a fence was burning, as were trees and power lines.”

Fortunately, she added, “everybody made it out okay."

The fire began on the exterior of a two-story long-term rental home, spreading inside and to a neighboring, older one-story vacation rental where four people were staying, also causing minor damage to a third home on the other side, along Bond Street, Kettering said.

NewsChannel 21 spoke to witnesses in a home next door who say they rushed out and tried to help.

Bend visitor Chelsea Johnson said, "When I get home, I'm just going to put everything I don't want lost into a bag, like a 'go bag,' just for emergencies. I couldn't believe how fast it was!"

“We’re still looking for the cause of the fire,” Kettering said late Friday afternoon, adding that investigators were able to narrow it down to the exterior of the property where it originated.

Access was “a bit of a challenge” due to bystanders and vehicles, she added.

The American Red Cross was called in to assist the three residents of the long-term rental, while the four people staying at the short-term rental were being assisted by the rental company to find new lodging.

Florida Avenue was still closed between Bond and Staats streets as crews completed overhaul work, but Kettering said Bond Street was expected to open in the late afternoon.