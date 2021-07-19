Swamp Wells Trail Fire gives SE Bend residents a scare

Fire

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Southeast Bend residents saw a scary sight Sunday evening: A tall smoke plume rising just a few miles from their homes.

The fast-growing Swamp Wells Trail Fire was preliminarily lined as of Monday morning, and thanks to north winds was burning away from the city of Bend, but it served as a reminder how quickly even large cities like Bend can be threatened by wildfire.

The 64-acre fire broke out Sunday evening just 9 miles south of Bend.

Jack Hirsh is speaking with residents in southeast Bend about what they saw and felt Sunday night and will have a full story starting tonight on NewsChannel 21 Fox at 4.