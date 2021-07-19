Skip to Content
Fire
By
Published 11:19 AM

Swamp Wells Trail Fire gives SE Bend residents a scare

New wildfire near Boyd Cave southeast of Bend Sunday evening brought quick response, including air attack plane
Matthew Medina
New wildfire near Boyd Cave southeast of Bend Sunday evening brought quick response, including air attack plane

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Southeast Bend residents saw a scary sight Sunday evening: A tall smoke plume rising just a few miles from their homes.

The fast-growing Swamp Wells Trail Fire was preliminarily lined as of Monday morning, and thanks to north winds was burning away from the city of Bend, but it served as a reminder how quickly even large cities like Bend can be threatened by wildfire.

The 64-acre fire broke out Sunday evening just 9 miles south of Bend.

Jack Hirsh is speaking with residents in southeast Bend about what they saw and felt Sunday night and will have a full story starting tonight on NewsChannel 21 Fox at 4.

Bend / Central Oregon / Fire Alert / News / Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

Jack Hirsh

Jack Hirsh is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Jack here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content