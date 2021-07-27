Combustibles left on stove spark $50,000 kitchen fire at NE Bend home, official says

Fire

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Combustibles left on a stove sparked a kitchen fire Tuesday morning that caused an estimated $50,000 damage to a northeast Bend home, a fire official said.

Firefighters responded around 7:30 a.m. to the reported fire in the kitchen of a home in the 700 block of Northeast Isabella Lane, Bend Deputy Fire Marshal Dan Derlacki said.

Crews arrived to hear smoke alarms sounding and saw smoke coming from the eaves and rear of the home, Derlacki said. The fire had spread to the attic through the kitchen vent hood piling before their arrival.

The fire was quickly stopped, keeping it from doing more damage to the home, Derlacki said. Damage was estimated at $50,000 to the home and contents.

The fire was found to have been caused by combustibles left on the stove top, and the stove left on. Derlacki said due to the extent of damage, the exact item left on the stove could not be determined.

However, he added, “The occupant’s immediate call to 911 allowed fire crews to arrive very quickly and keep the fire from spreading further, limiting the damage to the home and contents.”

"Bend Fire Department reminds everyone that kitchen fires are one of the leading causes of household fires in America," Derlacki said in a news release. "An estimated 49% of all home fires in America are cooking related according to NFPA (the National Fire Protection Association).

"Ensuring burners are turned off, keeping combustibles away from those burners and ensuring all cooking is attended at all times can help prevent of those fires. More safety tips for kitchens and your home can be found at: https://www.bendoregon.gov/government/departments/fire-rescue/education-safety-tips