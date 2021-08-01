Fire damages NE Bend sports performance business; cause under investigation

Fire

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A fire Sunday evening caused substantial damage to a northeast Bend business, but firefighters' quick work helped keep the flames from damaging two adjacent businesses, an official said.

Deputy Fire Marshal Cindy Kettering said crews were called around 6:30 p.m. to the fire at Bowen Sports Performance in the 200 block of NE Lafayette Avenue, which according to its website offers personal training, coaching, buke fitting, classes and camps.

“The fire did burn through the roof in one area,” Kettering said, and some roof trusses will need replacement, but “the structure is not a total loss.”

Two businesses are located on either side of the one that burned, but Kettering said the concrete masonry construction and high parapet walls above the roofline ensured they were not damaged.

No injuries were reported and no one was at the business, which is closed on Sundays.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, according to Kettering, who will return to the business Monday for that investigation.