New C.O. storms bring large hail, rain and lightning that sparks a few new fires

Fire

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A new burst of thunderstorms Monday afternoon brought towering clouds, rain, golf ball-sized hail and lightning that sparked several new blazes around the region.

The Central Oregon Interagency Dispatch Center reported crews responded to more than a dozen fire or smoke reports Monday afternoon, and by late afternoon, firefighters were responding to four new starts across the region.

The two large fires north of Madras, the Deep Creek and Johnson Ridge fires, that were sparked by lightning late last week, have burned over 2,000 acres total. Both were 95% contained by late Monday morning, but high winds kicked up fire behavior in the early afternoon, and crews contained a half-acre spot fire outside the perimeter of the Deep Creek Fire, 21 miles north of Madras.

As a result, a Type 3 incident management team will stay on the fire an extra day, delaying a transition to a local Type 4 team to complete mop-up and patrol.

The National Weather Service reported hail just over an inch in size fell about nine miles southeast of Bend.

Jeanette King, who lives in the Sundance neighborhood, called it the biggest hail she’s seen in 11 years in Central Oregon. “It damaged my garden plants, but not much else,” she said.