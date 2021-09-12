Passer-by spots smoke, alerts NE Prineville family of 5 to house fire

Fire

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) – Thanks to a passer-by who spotted smoke, a family of five escaped unhurt, along with their two dogs, when a fire broke out Sunday afternoon on the back porch of their northeast Prineville home, spreading to the attic and displacing them, an official said.

Crook County Fire & Rescue crews were called shortly before 1 p.m. to a house fire on Northeast Seventh Street, Division Chief Russell Deboodt.

Crews arrived to find the small two-story home with a working fire on the back porch that was extending into the attic, Deboodt said. Crews were able to quickly extinguish the blaze and confine most of the damage to the home’s exterior, though the interior sustained mostly smoke damage.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is undetermined, Deboodt said.

The American Red Cross was called to assist the family of three adults, two children and two dogs.

A dozen firefighters were called to the scene. Assistance was provided on the scene by the Prineville Police Department, Crook County Sheriff’s Office, Prineville Public Works and Pacific Power.