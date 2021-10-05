Stubborn fire damages home north of Sisters

Fire

SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A fire that broke out Tuesday afternoon at a home north of Sisters proved stubborn to extinguish, keeping firefighters on the scene for several hours.

Sisters-Camp Sherman Fire District crews were dispatched to the fire around 3:30 p.m. in the 16000 block of Fox Ridge Circle, Deputy Fire Chief Tim Craig said.

An occupant who was home at the time got out safely, while firefighters rescued two cats from the home.

Firefighters were challenged by fire hidden in void spaces in the home.

Crews from the Cloverdale, Black Butte Ranch, Bend and Alfalfa fire departments responded to assist.

Craig said on the scene that no cause had yet been determined, but it was likely related to a power issue. The Oregon State Fire Marshal's office was called in to assist in the investigation.