Ember from chimney sparks roof fire at Boonesborough home

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – An ember escaped from the chimney and ignited a roof fire Friday evening at a home in the Boonesborough neighborhood north of Bend, but firefighters stopped it quickly, limiting damage to about $3,000, an official said.

Bend Fire and Rescue responded just after 7 p.m. to the reported fire in the 21600 block of Dale Road, Battalion Chief Jeffrey Blake said.

Crews arrived to find part of the home’s roof on fire, and quickly put it out.

Blake said an ember from the chimney landed on the wood shake roof. The fire was reported by the property owner.

"Bend Fire and Rescue would like to remind people to keep their roofs clean of debris such as pine needles and leaves," Blake said. "The drier weather has made this debris suitable for ignition from an escaped ember. Please ensure that your spark arrestor is intact. When it's time to replace your roof, consider a fire-resistant roof as a replacement."