Early-morning Culver shop fire sparked by oily rags in trash can, fire official says

CULVER, Ore. (KTVZ) – A fire that damaged a shop in Culver early Monday morning apparently was sparked by oily rags that were improperly disposed of in a trash can, a fire official said.

Jefferson County Fire District No. 1 crews were dispatched shortly after 3 a.m. to the reported fire in the 300 block of Timothy Drive, Deputy Fire Chief Kasey Skaar said.

Crews arrived to find smoke coming from the structure and made access from an alley into the building, quickly knocking down the blaze. They then moved into ventilation, salvage and overhaul.

Skaar said the fire began in a trash can, burning up the wall between the man door and garage door.

“After talking with the homeowner, they had just finished a table and put oily rags in the trash can, along with sawdust,” the fire official said.

He shared these tips on safe disposal of oily rags or other liquids that can catch fire: