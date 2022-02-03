Fire destroys mobile home south of Madras; 5 residents escape; heater likely cause

(Update: Family info; 5 cats lost; fundraiser pages begun)

Dogs also got out, but cats died; investigators say portable space heater probable cause

MADRAS, Ore. (KTVZ) – Five residents and three dogs escaped a fire late Wednesday night that destroyed a mobile home south of Madras, but the family's five cats perished in the blaze, likely caused by a portable electric heater, officials said.

Jefferson County Fire District No. 1 crews responded around 11:15 a.m. to the reported structure fire in the 4100 block of Southwest Bear Drive, Captain/Paramedic Kirk Hagman said.

They arrived to find the single-wide home 75% involved in the blaze, with all occupants out of the structure, Hagman said.

The first engine crew on scene pulled lines and protected three exposures, but the home was fully ablaze when other units arrived as efforts began on extinguishing the fire.

Three adults, two children and a dog were displaced, but five cats died, according to a family member. Hagman said several residents were evaluated for smoke inhalation. The American Red Cross was contacted for a disaster team to assist the residents.

Power also was out to five other homes for about two hours, and aid was provided to the residents, the fire official said.

Firefighters were on scene for three hours, performing salvage and overhaul work.

Jefferson County fire crews were assisted by the sheriff’s office, Madras Police, Jefferson County EMS and Pacific Power.

The family has set up an emergency fundraiser on Facebook. A family member also has created a GoFundMe page to assist.