Fire in blower pipe prompts evacuation of Bright Wood plant in Madras

MADRAS, Ore. (KTVZ) – A fire in equipment at the Bright Wood Corp. plant in northwest Madras prompted evacuation of workers from one building at the facility Thursday morning, a fire official said.

Jefferson County Fire District No. 1 was dispatched shortly before 10 a.m. to the fire in Plant 5 at Bright Wood on Northwest Hess Road, Deputy fire Chief Kasey Skaar said.

Crews arrived and found fire in a blower pipe and smoldering bark dust outside, in a hopper, extinguishing and overhauling both areas.

Skaar said the fire likely was caused by a hot saw that ignited bark dust in the blower pipe, and the spark suppression system failed to put it out. About 20 to 30 workers were notified to evacuate the building, he said, and all were accounted for.

Crews were on scene for an hour, assuring everything was operational and safe, Skaar said. Bright Wood also had one truck return to the yard, to ensure there were no hot embers in the trailer of bark dust, which will be monitored.

Madras Police assisted, along with Jefferson County EMS and maintenance crews from Bright Wood.