Redmond firefighters stop cooking blaze at Westside Local restaurant

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A cooking fire that was not stopped by an extinguishing system caused about $9,000 damage Wednesday morning to the Westside Local restaurant on SW Fifth Street in Redmond, an official said.

Redmond Fire & Rescue crews were called to the restaurant shortly before 10:30 a.m. and arrived to find flames extending through a roof vent, Battalion Chief Steve Fiero said.

Firefighters made entry and used a hose line to extinguish the fire, then worked to put out the blaze in a fan on the roof, Fiero said. They also confirmed that the fire did not extend into the attic.

No injuries were reported.