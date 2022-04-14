Becoming a Hotshot: Redmond firefighters get advanced medical training from Bend nonprofit

Redmond Interagency Hotshots learn crucial skills

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The U.S. Forest Service and Beyond the Edge Rescue want to highlight the intense training advanced firefighters take to give them the knowledge needed to save lives during hazardous or remote medical emergencies that may occur during wildland fires.

The Redmond Interagency Hotshots are a unique crew of firefighters, where the focus is developing interdisciplinary leadership skills through intense on-the-job training within the wildfire environment.

People who have been accepted into the program learn a great deal about large fire support, fuels management and team dynamics to prepare them to advance into fire leadership or in other programs in state and federal land management.

Beyond the Edge Rescue, a Bend-based nonprofit, says its mission is to share its experience and knowledge, so crews can be more self-sufficient in medical emergencies until they can obtain advanced care. With realistic and progressively stressful scenarios, students complete the course with skills to save lives.

