Fire destroys outbuilding west of Terrebonne; ammunition explosions heard over wide area

Firefighters seek shelter, protect nearby buildings

TERREBONNE, Ore. (KTVZ) – An outbuilding was destroyed Saturday night by a fire west of Terrebonne that set off a large amount of ammunition and black power stored inside, explosions that were heard by over a wide area and forced fire crews to take shelter for a time.

Redmond Fire & Rescue got the first report of the fire around 9 p.m. in the 7000 block of Northwest Grubststake Way, Fire Marshal Tom Mooney said. Dispatchers informed responding crews the building was fully ablaze and there was ammunition inside.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy flames in the rapidly spreading fire and a large amount of ammunition, prompting them to request mutual aid from several nearby agencies, Mooney said.

The firefighting efforts were hampered due to the ammunition and black powder going off inside the structure, which forced them to temporarily seek shelter and let the ammunition burn while protecting nearby buildings.

Nearby residents reported hearing numerous booms and explosions for at least 15-25 minutes.

Mooney said it took fire crews about an hour to deem the fire under control, though they were there into the overnight hours to continue putting out hot spots throughout the structure.

Redmond Fire & Rescue investigators were on scene late Saturday night, working to determine the cause of the blaze. There were no reports of injuries.

Redmond Fire & Rescue was assisted by the Bend and Crook County Fire & Rescue agencies and the Cloverdale Rural Fire District, along with the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office.