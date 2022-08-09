Fire heavily damages Sunriver home; cause under investigation

Skip to Content
SUNRIVER, Ore. (KTVZ) – A fire that apparently began on the back deck caused extensive damage to a Sunriver home Monday night, officials said.

Sunriver Fire and Rescue, assisted by Bend and La Pine fire crews and Sunriver Police, responded shortly before 10 a.m. to the fire at a home on Olallie Lane, Sunriver Fire Public Information Officer Jim Bennett said.

The first crews arrived to find a fire on the back deck, spreading into the garage and home, Bennett said. A total of 13 Sunriver fire personnel, three engines and a medic unit responded to the scene.

The home’s two occupants had reported smelling smoke, spotted the fire, called it in and evacuated without injuries.

The fire was brought under control within a half-hour but caused extensive damage.

The Oregon State Fire Marshal’s Office was investigating the fire’s cause, Bennett said. The displaced residents did not require Red Cross or other emergency/sheltering services, he added.

