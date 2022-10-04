NW Bend garage fire apparently sparked by older e-bike’s failed lithium battery

Failed water heater sprayed water, partly put out blaze

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A passer-by alerted firefighters to a smoke alarm at a northwest Bend home Tuesday evening, helping firefighters stop a blaze apparently sparked by a failed lithium battery on an older electric bike plugged in for charging, officials said.

Firefighters responded to the call shortly before 6:30 p.m. at a home on Northwest Delaware Avenue, Deputy Fire Marshal Dan Derlacki said.

No one was home at the time the engine crew arrived and began searching for the source of the alarm, which Derlacki said turned out to be coming from a detached garage and accessory dwelling unit behind the home.

Crews entered the garage and found it full of smoke, with a small fire. That prompted more crews to be dispatched to the structure fire, Derlacki said.

Fire crews found the small fire had been partially extinguished when the adjacent water heater failed and sprayed water on the fire. They cleared the smoke and finished putting it out.

Derlacki said the fire apparently was caused when an older electric bike was plugged in for charging and the lithium battery apparently failed and caught fire.

Lithium batteries are susceptible to fire when they get damaged, wet, over charged or as they age and start to malfunction, the fire official said, offering this advice:

"Be sure to follow all manufactures guidelines on charging lithium batteries and devices with those batteries. If the battery gets damaged or wet, do not charge again and replace the battery. Be sure not to over-charge your batteries by taking them off the charger once they are fully charged. As soon as you start to notice the battery to not operate like normal, discontinue charging and using it immediately. If the batteries do catch fire, call 911 immediately. These fires can be hard to extinguish due to the metals burning.

"Deschutes County Solid Waste, operators of Knott Landfill, remind everyone to not dispose lithium batteries in the regular trash. These batteries are best recycled to prevent them from catching fire in the process of being disposed or placed in the landfill. Lithium batteries are recyclable at most retailers that sell them (home improvement stores, electronics stores, etc.) and at the Recycling Centers at Knott Landfill and transfer centers.

More information about lithium battery safety: https://www.nfpa.org/-/media/Files/Public-Education/Resources/Safety-tip-sheets/LithiumIonBatterySafety.ashx