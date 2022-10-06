Skip to Content
Fire
By
Published 1:23 PM

Fire tears through Madras apartment; cause under investigation

A fire tore through a Madras apartment Thursday morning
Jefferson County Fire & EMS
A fire tore through a Madras apartment Thursday morning

MADRAS, Ore. (KTVZ) – A fire heavily damaged a Madras apartment Thursday morning, prompting evacuation of residents and neighbors and a continued investigation into its cause, officials said.

The fire was reported around 7:45 in a unit of the Brush Lane Apartments in the 1500 block on SW Highway 97, Jefferson County Fire and EMS Chief Jeff Blake said.

Arriving crews found an active fire, with heavy smoke in the back portion of the apartment, Blake said. Occupants of that and neighboring apartments were evacuated with the help of Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies and Madras police officers, he said.

Blake said the fire’s forward progress was stopped quickly, with salvage and overhaul operations following. No injuries were reported. Blake said there was only minor smoke damage to an adjacent apartment in the 10-unit building.

Displaced residents are being assisted by the American Red Cross, the property management company and BestCare Treatment Services, Blake said. Pacific Power also assisted at the scene.

Article Topic Follows: Fire

KTVZ news sources

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content