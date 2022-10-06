Fire tears through Madras apartment; cause under investigation

MADRAS, Ore. (KTVZ) – A fire heavily damaged a Madras apartment Thursday morning, prompting evacuation of residents and neighbors and a continued investigation into its cause, officials said.

The fire was reported around 7:45 in a unit of the Brush Lane Apartments in the 1500 block on SW Highway 97, Jefferson County Fire and EMS Chief Jeff Blake said.

Arriving crews found an active fire, with heavy smoke in the back portion of the apartment, Blake said. Occupants of that and neighboring apartments were evacuated with the help of Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies and Madras police officers, he said.

Blake said the fire’s forward progress was stopped quickly, with salvage and overhaul operations following. No injuries were reported. Blake said there was only minor smoke damage to an adjacent apartment in the 10-unit building.

Displaced residents are being assisted by the American Red Cross, the property management company and BestCare Treatment Services, Blake said. Pacific Power also assisted at the scene.