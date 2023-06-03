Fire heavily damages home NE of Redmond; residents escape, 2 dogs rescued, given oxygen

Cause traced to heat of butane lighter's metal igniting bedding

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Residents escaped a fire late Friday night that heavily damaged a home northeast of Redmond – caused by the heat of a butane lighter on a bed – but two dogs were taken from the home by firefighters and given oxygen to recover.

Redmond Fire & Rescue was alerted around 11:45 p.m. to the possible structure fire in the 3400 block of Northeast 33rd Street, Fire Marshal Tom Mooney said.

Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies were first on scene and confirmed all residents had safely evacuated the home, where flames were coming from a bedroom window.

"Fire crews quickly deployed handlines and made an aggressive interior fire attack and were able to get the fire under control within a few minutes of arriving on scene," Mooney said in a news release early Saturday.

Firefighters located two dogs during their search of the home and removed them.

"Fire crews quickly deployed the pet oxygen masks carried on all Redmond Fire & Rescue engines and life-saving measures were taken," Mooney wrote, "Both dogs responded well to the treatment and are doing well."

Fire investigators conducted interviews and analyzed the fire debris and patterns to determine the fire’s cause. Mooney said they determined “a small handheld butane lighter that was used to light a cigarette was placed on a nearby bed, and the hot metal on the lighter quickly ignited the bedding and mattress,” Mooney said.

The investigators also found that the home did not have working smoke alarms. “This is a good reminder to install working smoke alarms within your home and to test them on a regular basis,” the fire marshal said.

The residents were displaced by the fire, which caused significant damage, and the Red Cross was called in to provide assistance.

Redmond firefighters were assisted by Crooked River Ranch Fire and Rescue and the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office.