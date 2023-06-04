Fire destroys motor home at Thousand Trails RV Resort near Sunriver, spreads to grass, trees before crews stop it

No injuries; cause under investigation

SUNRIVER, Ore. (KTVZ) – A fire destroyed a motor home at Thousand Trails RV Park south of Sunriver late Saturday afternoon and was spreading to grass and trees when the first fire crew arrived to slow its spread, helping save other RVs and campers, La Pine fire officials said.

When the alarm of an RV fire with wildland involvement at the resort on South Century Drive came in shortly before 4 p.m., both La Pine Rural Fire Protection District crews were on other emergency calls, Captain Ty Miller said.

Fortunately, he said, the La Pine district was able to get an attack water tender to the fire after diverting a member from another alarm, he said. Mutual-aid help was sought from Sunriver Fire, which was able to send an engine and crew.

The first arriving La Pine unit, with one member aboard, found the RV fully engulfed and flames spreading to grass and halfway up nearby trees, Miller said. But that crew member was able to slow the wildland fire’s progress while awaiting other units to finish putting out the RV blaze.

“These actions helped save many other RVs and campers in its path,” Miller said in a news release.

A U.S. Forest Service Crew also responded and put out five small pot fires ahead of the main blaze.

Occupants of the large 2005 motor home were able to escape safely with their two dogs before it was consumed by flames, Miller said.

They reported the fire after noticing the power went out and smelling smoke. They came out of the RV to find flames coming from the rear driver’s side.

The RV was a complete loss, Miller said, but firefighters were able to salvage some personal belongings. The American Red Cross was contacted, as the owners did live in the motor home full-time, the fire captain sad.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.