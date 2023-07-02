Skip to Content
Fire damages NE Bend home, destroys RV, climbs tall tree, but firefighters prevent spread, further damage

Flames were spreading quickly in NE Bend neighborhood Sunday evening, up a tree and to home, RV
Carol Johnson
By
Published 10:19 PM

Flames climbed tall Ponderosa pine; firefighters prevent spread to nearby homes

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A fire broke out and quickly climbed a tall Ponderosa pine tree in a northeast Bend neighborhood Sunday evening, damaging a home and destroying a motor home, officials said. But firefighters kept it from spreading to three threatened nearby homes.

Bend Fire & Rescue crews were called out shortly after 7 p.m. to the fire in the 700 block of Northeast Quimby Avenue.

The fire appears to have started outside a home, then traveled up an 80- to 100-foot Ponderosa pine tree and burned into the home, Battalion Chief Andy Hood said. The fire also burned a motor home, which was a total loss.

The fire threatened three nearby homes, “but we were able to stop it before it did any damage to the additional houses,” Hood said.

With the flames climbing the a tall tree, there was a high potential for it to “do a lot of damage,” the battalion chief said.

“We were pretty fortunate we were able to stop it when we did,” Hood said.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined; Hood said investigators would be on the scene after daybreak Monday.

Barney Lerten

Barney is the digital content director for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Barney here.

