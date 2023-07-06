Three pets perish as fire destroys NW Prineville mobile home; residents away, cause undetermined

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) – A fire heavily damaged a mobile home in northwest Prineville Wednesday evening while the six residents were away, but three pets were found deceased inside, officials said.

Crook County Fire & Rescue crews were called around 7:15 p.m. to the fire in a small, single-wide mobile home on Northwest Cascade Loop, Division Chief Russ Deboodt said.

Crews arrived to find flames throughout the structure, but were able to quickly control the blaze, keeping it from spreading to adjacent homes.

The residence was home to three adults and three children, none of whom were home when the fire broke out. But three pets were found deceased inside the structure, Deboodt said.

Fourteen fire personnel responded, including two engines, a medic, a water tender and two command vehicles, the official said.

Mutual-aid assistance was provided by the Prineville Police Department and Pacific Power. The family was connected with Red Cross for assistance, Deboodt said.

The cause of the fire is undetermined, he added.