Firefighters douse brush fire from abandoned campfire in NE Bend

Published 6:47 PM

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Fire crews called to northeast Bend tackled a brush fire Thursday morning that officials said appeared to have been an abandoned or unattended campfire.

The fire was reported around 9:30 a.m. near Jeld-Win Windows and Doors. in an area off Boyd Acres and Butler Market roads, said Bend Fire Deputy Fire Marshal Dan Derlacki.

The fire burned less than 1/10th of an acre in light grass and brush along a canal and near railroad tracks, Derlacki said. The only damage was minor charring of a power pole, he added.

No one was at the location when police and fire crews arrived. Derlacki said witnesses didn’t see anyone in the area when they started seeing smoke.

Barney Lerten

Barney is the digital content director for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Barney here.

