Firefighters douse brush fire from abandoned campfire in NE Bend

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Fire crews called to northeast Bend tackled a brush fire Thursday morning that officials said appeared to have been an abandoned or unattended campfire.

The fire was reported around 9:30 a.m. near Jeld-Win Windows and Doors. in an area off Boyd Acres and Butler Market roads, said Bend Fire Deputy Fire Marshal Dan Derlacki.

The fire burned less than 1/10th of an acre in light grass and brush along a canal and near railroad tracks, Derlacki said. The only damage was minor charring of a power pole, he added.

No one was at the location when police and fire crews arrived. Derlacki said witnesses didn’t see anyone in the area when they started seeing smoke.