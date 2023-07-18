Fire breaks out along Bend Parkway; Bend Fire, ODF crews stop it at one-third of an acre

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Bend Fire and Oregon Department of Forestry crews quickly tackled a wind-fanned brush fire along the Bend Parkway in northern Bend early Tuesday evening, stopping the human-caused blaze at about a third of an acre.

No structures were damaged in the fire, reported around 5:25 p.m. just off the parkway’s northbound lanes, just south of the Empire Avenue exit, Bend Fire Inspector/Investigator Jason Kamperman.

The fire was quickly knocked down by several crews, with ODF units first on scene, and was held to .36 acres in size, Kamperman said.

The fire started in an area of natural vegetation between the railroad tracks and the parkway. First units on scene saw the fire spreading fast to the south, pushed by winds of about 10 mph, the official said.

The fire was confined to natural vegetation, he said, with no damage to structures. The fire was determined to be human-caused and is under investigation.