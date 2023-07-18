Forest Service investigators seeking tips, info to find cause of Boulder Fire on Mt. Hood National Forest

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- U.S. Forest Service fire investigators said Tuesday they are seeking the public’s assistance with any tips or information pertinent to the start of the Boulder Fire on the Mt. Hood National Forest.

Reported on July 8, the Boulder Fire broke out on the Mt. Hood National Forest’s Barlow Ranger District, about 26 miles southwest of Dufur, in the Boulder Creek Basin.

Since its ignition near Boulder Lake Trailhead, accessed via Forest Road 4880 off Forest Road 48, nearly 400 emergency responders have supported suppression efforts on the fire, which has burned over 233 acres with 58% containment. Little Boulder Lake, a popular recreation destination, is also in the vicinity of where the fire began.

The Forest Service asking that the public recall any information, photography, or videos they may have from their visit to the area where the fire began on July 8. Any information can assist investigators in determining the cause of the fire.

Please submit any information that could assist fire investigation efforts to SM.FS.R6TipHotLine@usda.gov.

Additional information on the Boulder Fire can be found at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident-information/ormhf-boulder-fire.

As we continue to experience exceptionally warm and dry conditions, please remain vigilant with fire prevention efforts and follow all fire restrictions in place when visiting your National Forests.

If you see smoke, fire, or suspicious activities call 911.