DCSO reassigns, dedicates full-time deputy to reduce fire risks off China Hat Road, at Juniper Ridge

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A Deschutes County sheriff's deputy has been reassigned to dedicated duty in the areas of China Hat Road and Juniper Ridge "in an effort to mitigate fire risk to the neighborhoods" adjacent to those areas south and north of Bend, the agency said Wednesday.

"The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office is committed to the safety of our community," the announcement began. "As fire season is fully upon, us we would like to remind our community that open fires are banned on unprotected and county owned land in efforts to reduce the risk of wildfire."

Captain William Bailey said, "This focused patrol effort will be taking a proactive approach to illegal burning, and unauthorized campfires, human waste and trash dumping within these areas.”

In addition to these focused patrols, the sheriff's office said deputies will be provided specialized tools in the coming days, to include water bladders, "as well as receive specialized training to help with exigent fire circumstances in these closure areas."

"These extra tools will give our deputies every opportunity to react quickly to a small fire and prevent it from growing into an out-of-control fire that threatens our community," the sheriff's office said. " The deputies patrolling this area will also be able to help coordinate firefighting resources into a location during a fire event, reducing the time it takes to get on scene and stop the spread of a fire."