Fire destroys home, camp trailer in off-grid Juniper Acres subdivision in SW Crook County

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) – A fire Wednesday morning destroyed a home and camp trailer in the “off-the-grid” Juniper Acres subdivision in the southwest corner of Crook County, Undersheriff Bill Elliott said.

Deputies received a call around 8 a.m. reporting the fire on Southwest Redwood Lane, Elliott said. Initial reports were that the home was engulfed in flames, and it was not known if anyone was inside.

Alfalfa Fire District crews arrived on scene and worked to put out the fire. Deputies arrived and learned a residence and camp trailer someone was living in had been destroyed by the blaze, the undersheriff said.

“Through the investigation, we learned that no one was home at the time of the fire and everyone was safe,” Elliott said in a news release, adding that the cause of the fire is unknown.

The sheriff’s office thanked the Alfalfa Fire and BLM teams for responding and providing assistance to the family who lost their home.