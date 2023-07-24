Skip to Content
Central Oregon crew working Golden Fire finds missing dog ‘Ladybird,’ reunites her with family

Lost, then found Ladybird gives thanks to firefighter David Ward, an engine boss with the Sisters-Camp Sherman Fire District
Lost, then found Ladybird gives thanks to firefighter David Ward, an engine boss with the Sisters-Camp Sherman Fire District
By
Published 9:14 PM

BONANZA, Ore. (KTVZ) – A good dog tag on the collar with a current phone number can be worth its weight in gold. That’s what one now-happy dog owner learned when a Central Oregon firefighting task force found their pooch while battling the Golden Fire in Klamath County.

Central Oregon Task Force 11 was working on the fire lines on Sunday when the crew found Ladybird.

The dog was reunited with her family after they called the cellphone number on her collar.

A commenter on the Facebook post Monday said, “I was worried sick when my ex said she ran off when he was being evacuated.”

“Thank you so much for finding her!” he wrote. “We appreciate everything you guys are doing to help.”

KTVZ news sources

