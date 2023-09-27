Jefferson County Fire crews douse second fire in two days in wood chips bin at Bright Wood’s Culver plant

CULVER, Ore. (KTVZ) – Jefferson County Fire and EMS crews were called Wednesday afternoon to the second fire in two days in a wood chips bin at Bright Wood’s Culver manufacturing plant, Deputy Fire Chief Casey Skaar said.

Crews responded around 1:25 p.m. Wednesday to the fire at the plant at 710 C Street in Culver and worked with Bright Wood Employees to put it out, Skaar said.

A fire reported around 2:40 p.m. Tuesday in the same location was traced to an equipment fire. Two bins were full of 30 to 40 tons of wood chips and “crews had to open the bins slowly to allow material to fall” as firefighters put out the blaze, he said.

Bright Wood employees made repairs to the equipment on Wednesday morning and resumed operations. No injuries were reported in either incident, and the second fire is under investigation.