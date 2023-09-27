Skip to Content
Fire

Jefferson County Fire crews douse second fire in two days in wood chips bin at Bright Wood’s Culver plant

Jefferson County Fire and EMS crews helped Bright Wood Culver plant workers put out 2nd fire at wood chip bin
Jefferson County Fire & EMSm
Jefferson County Fire and EMS crews helped Bright Wood Culver plant workers put out 2nd fire at wood chip bin
By
Published 3:28 PM

CULVER, Ore. (KTVZ) – Jefferson County Fire and EMS crews were called Wednesday afternoon to the second fire in two days in a wood chips bin at Bright Wood’s Culver manufacturing plant, Deputy Fire Chief Casey Skaar said.

Crews responded around 1:25 p.m. Wednesday to the fire at the plant at 710 C Street in Culver and worked with Bright Wood Employees to put it out, Skaar said.

A fire reported around 2:40 p.m. Tuesday in the same location was traced to an equipment fire. Two bins were full of 30 to 40 tons of wood chips and “crews had to open the bins slowly to allow material to fall” as firefighters put out the blaze, he said.

Bright Wood employees made repairs to the equipment on Wednesday morning and resumed operations. No injuries were reported in either incident, and the second fire is under investigation.

Article Topic Follows: Fire

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Barney Lerten

Barney is the digital content director for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Barney here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content