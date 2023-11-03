Madras garage fire causes $124,000 damage; cause under investigation

MADRAS, Ore. (KTVZ) – A garage fire did an estimated $124,000 in damage to a home in northeast Madras Thursday night, and the cause is under investigation.

Jefferson County Fire and EMS crews were dispatched around 8:40 p.m. to the reported garage fire at a home in the 100 block of NE Kinkade Road, Deputy Chief of Operations Kasey Skaar said. They arrived to find the fire in the garage of a two-story home, with two outbuilding exposures.

The homeowner had returned home, saw smoke coming from the front of the garage door and called 911.

Firefighters made entry and put out the fire, keeping it from extending into the rest of the home, Skaar said.

One person was evaluated for injuries at the scene and later went to the hospital for treatment.