Fire in garage destroys duplex near Eagle Crest, parked SUV; damage estimated at $750,000

No injuries reported; cause under investigation

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A fire that apparently began in the garage destroyed a duplex townhome near Eagle Crest Resort and spread to two parked vehicles Sunday morning but caused no injuries, officials said. Losses were estimated at $750,000.

Redmond Fire and Rescue, along with Bend and Cloverdale firefighters, responded shortly after 10 a.m. to the reported structure fire in the 8300 block of Forest Ridge Loop, Battalion Chief Ken Brown said.

The renters of the duplex were alerted to the fire when they smelled smoke coming from the area of the laundry room, between the kitchen and interior garage entrance, Brown said.

“They soon realized that the interior of the garage was on fire, and they quickly self-evacuated and called 911,” Brown said in a news release.

The first crews to arrive found the duplex unit well involved in fire from the garage area that had spread to the two SUVs parked in the driveway.

Firefighters knocked down the flames from the exterior, while other incoming crews entered the adjoining duplex, searched for victims and checked for any fire extension. Damage to the adjoining townhome was limited to smoke damage, Brown said.

Brown said one of the renters moved the older of the two SUVs away from the fire and it sustained minimal damage.

The exact fire cause was under investigation, Brown said, but investigators at this point believe it started at the ceiling level in the garage.

Assistance was provided at the scene by the Oregon State Fire Marshal’s Office, Central Electric Cooperative and the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office. The American Red Cross also was called in to provide any needed assistance to the fire victims