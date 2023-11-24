Skip to Content
Resident moving into new SW Bend apartment accidentally triggers stove fire, uses extinguisher to put it out

Damage from SW Bend apartment fire was limited to area of stove where it started
Bend Fire & Rescue
Damage from SW Bend apartment fire was limited to area of stove where it started
Published 11:50 PM

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Someone moving into a newly built sixth-floor apartment in southwest Bend put items on a glass stove top and accidentally turned on a burner Friday, sparking a fire, but grabbed a hallway fire extinguisher and put it out before it could spread, an official said.

Bend Fire & Rescue responded around 5:15 p.m. to the fire in the 1700 block of Southwest Chandler Avenue, Fire Inspector/Investigator Jason Kamperman said.

The new resident was moving into the apartment and placed combustible materials on the stove top and accidentally turned on a burner in the process, he said.

The resident left briefly to bring more items to the apartment and on the way back heard the fire alarm system activate, then saw the kitchen stove area ablaze, Kamperman said.

The resident quickly called 911 and deployed a fire extinguisher from the nearby hallway to put out the fire, keeping it from spreading to other areas of the apartment or activating the sprinkler system.

Firefighters finished putting out the fire and performed ventilation and overhaul to the kitchen area. Kamperman said the resident is expected to be displaced until restoration efforts are complete.

There were no injuries, and damage was estimated at about $5,000.

Barney Lerten

Barney is the digital content director for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Barney here.

