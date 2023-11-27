Fire traced to stove burner left on destroys SW Redmond manufactured home

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A fire caused by a stove burner accidentally left on destroyed a manufactured home in southwest Redmond Friday morning, with losses estimated at $500,000, authorities said Monday.

Redmond Fire & Rescue crews were alerted around 9 a.m. Friday to the possible structure fire in the 6200 block of SW Harvest Avenue, Fire Marshal/Public Information Officer Tom Mooney said.

The first fire crews on the scene found heavy flames coming through the roof of the manufactured home, Mooney said.

“Due to the amount of fire, crews aggressively fought the fire from the exterior,” the fire marshal wrote. “Because the home was located in an area where fire hydrants are not available, water tenders shuttled in water.”

Mooney said the homeowner forgot to turn off a burner when he left the home.

No one was home at the time of the fire and no pets were inside, according to the fire official.

Redmond Fire was assisted by Bend Fire & Rescue and the Cloverdale Rural Fire District

The displaced homeowners were assisted by an American Red Cross disaster team, Mooney said.

"Never leave cooking food unattended," Mooney wrote in a news release. "If you must leave the kitchen, even for a short period of time, turn off the stove. Move items that can burn away from the stove. This includes dishtowels, bags, boxes, paper and curtains. Also keep children and pets at least three feet away."