Fire caused by improper disposal of woodstove ashes heavily damages NE Bend home; 2 pets survive, dog perishes

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A fire traced to improper disposal of woodstove ashes heavily damaged a northeast Bend home Thursday afternoon, with losses estimated at $275,000, a fire official said. Two pets were found in good health, but a dog perished in the blaze, she said.

A man called 911 around 2:45 p.m. to report seeing smoke and flames coming from a home he was housesitting for residents on vacation, in the 2900 block of NE Rock Chuck Drive, Bend Fire & Rescue Fire Inspector Melissa Steele said.

Crews arrived to find the two-story home engulfed in flames, with smoke coming from the living room and second-story windows, Steele said.

After the fire was quickly extinguished, in about 20 minutes, a search turned up no human occupants. A cat and dog were found okay and taken to a safe area, the fire inspector said, but “unfortunately, one dog perished in the fire."

An investigation found the fire appeared to be accidental and was caused by improperly discarded ashes from a wood-burning stove. Steele said they were placed in a plastic bucket and left in the home, near the woodstove.

The blaze caused extensive fire and smoke damage to the home’s interior, with losses estimated at $200,000 to the structure and $75,000 in contents.

"Bend Fire & Rescue would like to share a reminder that hot or cold ashes from a woodstove should always be placed in a metal container with a lid and moved to the outside of the home, away from any combustible material," Steele said in a news release.