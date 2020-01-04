Salem hasn’t opened promised shelter beds amid camping ban

Government-politics

SALEM, Ore. (AP) -- Salem city officials have not fulfilled a promise to open 140 homeless shelter beds after a public camping ban was enacted more than two weeks ago.

KGW-TV reported that the city of Salem has not opened any new shelter beds as of Friday after initially promising progress by Jan. 1.

City officials say there are currently 330 shelter beds available daily and city churches have the ability to open another 256 beds when the temperature drops to freezing.

Officials say opening those additional beds depends on volunteer availability.

Officials say the city council supports the existing shelter program with the intent to add more beds, but they were unable to meet the need.