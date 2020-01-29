Purcell Blvd. Bridge in NE Bend to close for 2 1/2 months

Government-politics

Set for widening, other improvements as part of Empire Corridor Project

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Purcell Boulevard Bridge that crosses the North Unit Irrigation District main canal north of NE Butler Market Road and south of Empire Avenue in Bend will be closed for 2 1/2 months starting Monday, Feb. 17, the city announced Wednesday.

The bridge closure will extend through April 30 and is necessary to allow for bridge widening and other necessary improvements (weather permitting), officials said.

Pedestrian and bicycle traffic in the area will also be affected by the total bridge closure.

Members of the community who want to learn more about the bridge closure and other road improvements in the area are invited to attend any one of these open houses:

· Wednesday, Feb. 5, 4:30-6 p.m.

Trinity Lutheran School, 2550 NE Butler Market Road

· Wednesday, Feb. 12, 6 p.m.

Elks Lodge, 63120 Boyd Acres Road

· Monday, Feb. 17, 4:30 p.m.

Trinity Lutheran School, 2550 NE Butler Market Road

· Monday, Feb. 24, 6 p.m.

Higher Ground Common House, 2558 NE Daggett Lane

Detour routes for people who drive, ride bikes and walk will be shown at www.bendoregon.gov/empire.

"The Empire Corridor Improvements is a priority project that greatly improves safety, transportation options, access and connectivity for the neighborhood and the traveling public," the city said in its announcement.

The first phase of work has been completed and the second phase is underway. Empire is being extended from Purcell and will tie into the intersection of NE 27th Street and Butler Market Road, with a new two-lane roundabout.

The Empire extension and 27th St/Butler Market roundabout are scheduled to be completed by the end of 2020.

For more information go to www.bendoregon.gov/empire or call the Construction Hotline: 541-200-6979.