2 DCSO sergeants placed on paid leave amid inquiry

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Two patrol sergeants with the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office have been placed on paid administrative leave in recent days amid an inquiry into alleged policy violations, the agency said Tuesday night.

Deke Demars was placed on leave on Feb. 10 pending the outcome of the administrative inquiry, and the same action was taken Tuesday involving Kevin Dizney, Sgt. William Bailey said.

No details of the alleged violations were revealed.

But Bailey concluded a brief news release by stating, "Any time the sheriff's office receives information alleging a policy violation, we will completely investigate the allegation to determine if any agency policy violation(s) occurred and if any personnel action is necessary."