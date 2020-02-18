2 DCSO sergeants placed on paid leave amid inquiry
Deke DeMars, then Kevin Dizney; details not released
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Two patrol sergeants with the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office have been placed on paid administrative leave in recent days amid an inquiry into alleged policy violations, the agency said Tuesday night.
Deke Demars was placed on leave on Feb. 10 pending the outcome of the administrative inquiry, and the same action was taken Tuesday involving Kevin Dizney, Sgt. William Bailey said.
No details of the alleged violations were revealed.
But Bailey concluded a brief news release by stating, "Any time the sheriff's office receives information alleging a policy violation, we will completely investigate the allegation to determine if any agency policy violation(s) occurred and if any personnel action is necessary."
very informative
How many times is this going to happen before folks realize sheriff nelson is part of the problem not part of the solution??? Hes had years to figure out his personnel problems and yet instead we continue to lose experienced senior-level LEOs across the county… is nelson actually making us safer or just getting rid of competition?