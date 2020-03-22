U.S. Postal Service, an ‘essential service,’ will continue operations

Government-politics

SEATTLE (KTVZ) -- The U.S. Postal Service’s provision of mail and package delivery services is not affected by state and local government actions that are restricting commercial and personal activities in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the agency said Sunday.

Here's the rest of the USPS statement:

The restrictions being imposed generally exempt the provision of essential services from their scope. In addition, even if a state or local directive does not contain such an exemption, the performance of the Postal Service’s functions is governed by federal law, rather than state or local laws.

The Postal Service is therefore continuing to fulfill our critical public service mission by accepting and delivering mail and packages in accordance with federal law.

We are working closely with federal, state, and local authorities to ensure that our continued operations during this time of national emergency are conducted in a manner that protects the safety of our employees and the public.

The American people are counting on the United States Postal Service to continue to connect our nation.