Bend Fire & Rescue asks residents to report illegal fireworks, note $750 fine

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bend Fire & Rescue is urging residents to celebrate the Fourth of July safely, with legal fireworks -- and to report the use of illegal fireworks in their neighborhood, which carries a $750 fine.

Here's their message, issued Tuesday:

We need your help spreading the word to celebrate safely and legally this 4th of July.

Illegal fireworks can cause serious injuries and devastating fires. This year, we are asking our community’s help to keep our neighborhoods safe and legal when celebrating this 4th of July.

The most important thing we can do is only use legal fireworks. Fireworks sold at locally permitted fireworks stands are legal. Illegal fireworks are not sold in Oregon.

Illegal fireworks include devices that fly off the ground more than 12 inches, move across the ground more than six feet, and explode. These illegal fireworks are dangerous and unsafe.

We are asking our community to help us identify problems by reporting illegal firework activity to 541-693-6911. Please remind others that illegal fireworks are subject to up to a $750 fine.

The safest thing we can do is to find fun alternatives to fireworks, and enjoy the amazing fireworks show put on by the professionals!

Only collectively, as a community, can we keep our community safe.

Celebrate Safely and Legally.